Embracing the challenge of raising chickens has earned Hawkesdale P-12 College's agriculture class a blue ribbon at the Royal Melbourne Show.
Ag teacher Karrinjeet Singh-Mahil said three of the school's hy-line browns won first prize for the healthiest and best grown birds as part of the school poultry competition at the show.
"They are beautiful birds," she said.
Ms Singh-Mahil said the students loved going down to the chook pen and cuddling the chickens - something they credit with making them prize-winning birds.
"The three chooks that got the most cuddles ended up being the three biggest or best growers," she said.
"We took those three to Melbourne. There's something to be said for the fact that if you give them lots of cuddles they grow better."
Ms Singh-Mahil said the students walk around "cuddling them like babies".
"It's absolutely beautiful," she said.
"I get a real buzz out of seeing them walk around with them in their arms.
"It was great winning the prize but just participating in it is winning because the difference to the kids in being able to work with animals is extraordinary."
The chooks are kept in a pen at the school to keep them safe from foxes but spent most of the school holidays in Melbourne at the show - returning to Hawkesdale at the weekend.
About 15 year nine and 10 students signed up for the popular ag class which also includes working with sheep, calves and growing food.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.