The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Geelong's Chloe Scheer to line up in Warrnambool AFLW match against Essendon

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 6 2023 - 12:19pm, first published October 4 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geelong player Chloe Scheer boots one of her four goals during last year's AFLW match in Warrnambool. Picture by Sean McKenna
Geelong player Chloe Scheer boots one of her four goals during last year's AFLW match in Warrnambool. Picture by Sean McKenna

Geelong forward Chloe Scheer's game-winning performance was the difference during Warrnambool's first AFL Women's match in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.