Geelong forward Chloe Scheer's game-winning performance was the difference during Warrnambool's first AFL Women's match in 2022.
Scheer and the Cats return to the city this weekend, hoping for a similar result to last year's match-up against Essendon when the two teams meet for a second straight year at Reid Oval on Sunday. Scheer kicked 2.3 in the final quarter (and 3.4 overall) to cement a 15-point win 12 months ago.
"We're really keen to get down to Warrnambool and take on Essendon," Scheer told The Standard ahead of the 2023 rematch. "We're staying Monday and getting around the community and putting on some activities.
"We absolutely loved it last year. We're hoping for something similar or even better."
Geelong, coming off a tough 49-point loss to reigning premier Melbourne in round five, boast a 3-2 record midway through the season.
A round six win is crucial to Geelong's finals aspiration in a short 10-round home-and-away season, as it is for Essendon, who are also 3-2.
"I think it will be a good contest like last year, probably a big contest in the midfield, whoever can get on top of that - hopefully that's us and we can capitalise like last year," Scheer said.
The 24-year-old, who is in her third season at Geelong after crossing from Adelaide, came off one of her best seasons in late 2022 to earn a maiden All-Australian selection.
She is on track for a similar 2023 campaign, averaging two goals a game to be within three goals of breaking her career-best total of 13 goals.
Scheer, who believed the Cats' forward line had several avenues to goal, said finding more consistency in her performances was her focus.
She kicked four goals or more in two games this year but only managed one or less in three matches.
However it's not just goals that are the markers of success for Scheer and her fellow forwards.
"As long as you're putting pressure on and doing the little things, that's what is making us successful," she said.
Scheer, who reiterated the goal for AFLW players was to eventually become full-time athletes, believes the Cats' connection formed under coach Dan Lowther, also in his third season, continues to flourish after making a return to finals in 2022.
Clubs only added mature age recruits to their playing groups this year via a supplementary draft, with an Irish recruit one to watch according to Scheer.
"Aishling Moloney is a standout for me, she just brings something different to our forward line," she said. "Her agility and the way she moves is hard for defenders.
"She's definitely one I've been watching very closely... she's playing great footy for us."
