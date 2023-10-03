The Standard
Under the Auld Pump: Warrnambool football champion George McGrath discusses illustrious sporting career

By Tim Auld
Updated October 3 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 12:08pm
George McGrath (centre) with Geelong legends Bob Davis and Billy Goggin. Picture supplied
George McGrath (centre) with Geelong legends Bob Davis and Billy Goggin. Picture supplied

Warrnambool's George McGrath played over 350 games of senior football, including 71 games in the VFL with Geelong in what was an illustrious sporting career. He goes Under the Auld Pump.

