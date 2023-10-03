A "slippery" surface has prompted management to close the Lake Bullen Merri boat ramp.
The facility - a Better Boating Victoria asset on managed by the South Beach Committee - would be upgraded while the area remained off-limits.
Committee chairman Philip Russell said works to combat the repeated issue was expected to be completed within a fortnight.
"The committee have been advised from time to time that the boat ramp has been getting slippery and each time we have worked in conjunction with Better Boating to have works done," he told The Standard.
"These have included scabbing works both onshore and underwater, pressure washing and manual scrubbing. Currently the ramp itself looks as clean as it has been.
"Despite this, we became aware that another vehicle had an issue and the committee made the decision to close the ramp until further notice.
"We have been working with Better Boating, the designers and contractor to get the ramp re-opened as soon as possible.
"New works include the fixing of galvanised extruded mesh panel to the ramps surface and bump stop which are scheduled to be completed within two weeks."
