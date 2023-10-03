The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Lake Bullen Merri boat ramp closed due to slippery surface

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 3 2023 - 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lake Bullen Merri boat ramp has been closed due to a slippery surface, but a fix will soon get underway. Picture by Anthony Brady
The Lake Bullen Merri boat ramp has been closed due to a slippery surface, but a fix will soon get underway. Picture by Anthony Brady

A "slippery" surface has prompted management to close the Lake Bullen Merri boat ramp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.