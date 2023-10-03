For the 2022-23 period works have also been completed on the Princes Highway at Panmure, between Younger Lane and Billet Street, Commercial Road in Koroit, between Koroit-Port Fairy Road and Nine Mile Creek Road, Raglan Parade, in Dennington at the Rooneys Road intersection, Raglan Parade in Warrnambool, between Emma Avenue and Gateway Road, the Camperdown-Lismore Road, Camperdown, between Green Street and Gellie Street and the Camperdown-Lismore Road, Camperdown, at the Gellie Street intersection.