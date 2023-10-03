The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Road work on the Ararat-Mortlake Road has finished

October 3 2023 - 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MORE than $2 million of road works on the Ararat-Mortlake Road at Lake Bolac and Woorndoo have been completed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.