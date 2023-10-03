MORE than $2 million of road works on the Ararat-Mortlake Road at Lake Bolac and Woorndoo have been completed.
The road is a key link for farmers, freight operators and tourists was damaged during flooding last year.
The $2.5 million resurfacing works have been carried out on a two-kilometre stretch between Lake Bolac and Woorndoo and a smaller section south of Lake Bolac.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety and Ports and Freight Melissa Horne said the crucial works would ensure the tourist link operated smoothly and help locals and farmers get around.
"Last year's devastating floods did enormous damage to our roads but we're continuing to deliver long-term repairs so drivers can keep moving safely around our state," she said.
The resurfacing works were part of a state government package of $165 million to repair flood damage.
The works have been targeting the state's most badly flood-damaged roads, along with key freight and travel routes.
For the 2022-23 period works have also been completed on the Princes Highway at Panmure, between Younger Lane and Billet Street, Commercial Road in Koroit, between Koroit-Port Fairy Road and Nine Mile Creek Road, Raglan Parade, in Dennington at the Rooneys Road intersection, Raglan Parade in Warrnambool, between Emma Avenue and Gateway Road, the Camperdown-Lismore Road, Camperdown, between Green Street and Gellie Street and the Camperdown-Lismore Road, Camperdown, at the Gellie Street intersection.
