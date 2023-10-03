Portland's taxi company is desperate for more drivers after just one car was on the roads during the busy AFL grand final weekend.
Narelle Cannon, who runs the Portland-based taxi company, said the number of drivers had dwindled in recent years with about 13 drivers currently employed.
But she said they weren't always available due to illness, family responsibilities and other reasons.
There was just one taxi on the roads to transport Portland residents over the busy AFL grand final long weekend.
Ms Cannon said the long-term driver of the town's maxi taxi, which provided a ride for up to 11 passengers, had retired about six months ago.
She said that vehicle was now no longer available after 8pm.
Ms Cannoon said it was disappointing they couldn't always provide the service the community needed.
"We try our best but things happen that are unforeseen and means drivers can't drive," she said.
"They've got families too and we just ask for a bit of patience."
Ms Cannon said there were also growing concerns about recent passenger behaviour.
She said drunk or drugged customers were reportedly vandalising cars, setting off fire extinguishers, vaping and vomiting inside and abusing drivers.
"That makes it harder to keep the drivers that provide the service that these people want," she said.
"Passengers can have a bit of fun but there is a line in the sand. Our guys are just doing a job, they should be treated as humans and not second class.
"A little bit of respect can go a long way."
Ms Cannon, who has run the taxi company for 33 years, said not all passengers were "horrible and obnoxious" and there were many benefits to the job.
"You're your own boss with your own clientele and you can build a really good rapport with the customers," she said.
"I like that you're not stuck inside, it's a nice little town to drive around and it can be a really rewarding job."
If you're interested in becoming a driver, contact taxiport@westnet.com.au.
