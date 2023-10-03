Warrnambool home tipped to fetch up to $4.8 million

A number of south-west farmers have expressed interest in a Warrnambool house with a $4.4 million to $4.8 million price tag.
The home, at 8 Logans Beach Road, is "without a doubt" the best property Northeast Stockdale and Leggo's Matt Northeast has ever listed.
He said there had been a number of inquiries about the property, mainly from farmers who wanted land and a large home.
"I think it's the best all-round property in terms of a family lifestyle home," Mr Northeast said.
The property boasts a tennis court, swimming pool and stunning beach views.
"It's the best I've ever had on my books," Mr Northeast said.
He said buyer interest in Warrnambool properties had increased in the past month.
"It's actually a very busy market again," Mr Northeast said.
"We went through a bit of a quiet patch where prices didn't really drop but volumes of sales dropped with the uncertainty around interest rates and the hangover of COVID."
Mr Northeast said he was predicting a busy couple of months in terms of sales.
He said most buyers were interested in properties with a price range of $550,000 to $800,000.
"First home buyers are still in the market but it's becoming increasingly difficult for them with interest rates and competition," Mr Northeast said.
He said spring was traditionally a popular time for people to sell property.
"There's a bit more coming onto the market, which always happens at this time of year," Mr Northeast said.
