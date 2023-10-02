The "great efforts and sacrifices" involved in establishing one south-west school have been detailed in a book marking its 50th year.
The half-century history of Camperdown's Mercy Regional College has been detailed in 'A Special Spirit' by Lachie Lee, scheduled to be launched on October 13 at the O'Keeffe Campus in Noorat.
Lee said the book was written as part of the college's milestone anniversary celebrations.
"It seeks to record the great efforts and sacrifices made by those wanting to establish a catholic secondary school for the district's young people," he said.
"In the early years the college faced great challenges in merely surviving and did so through the perseverance and hard work of many people.
"It is now a long-established institution with a fine reputation and which has educated generations of young people who have spread far and wide and achieved much.
"It has been a joy and a revelation to have been able to write this book and share what is a wonderful story."
School librarian and 50th anniversary coordinator Jean Christie said the celebrations would be a whole-community event.
"The book launch is set to be a wonderful event where the community can celebrate the work gone into compiling the history of the college," she said.
"This beautiful hard cover book will be a wonderful asset to our community and we thank Lachie for his work."
Entry to the launch would be free, but guests are expected to RSVP.
Further celebrations would be held at the McAuley campus on November 25, followed by a dinner at Leura Oval.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.