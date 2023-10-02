The Standardsport
Cobden's Sam Walsh wins Gary Ayres Medal for best AFL finals player

Nick Creely
Nick Creely
Updated October 3 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:30am
Cobden's Sam Walsh, pictured playing for Carlton this year, won the 2023 Gary Ayres Medal. Picture by Getty Images
Cobden export Sam Walsh has been awarded one of the AFL's highest individual honours, taking out the coveted 2023 Gary Ayres Medal.

