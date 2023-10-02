Fears of retribution over two alleged Warrnambool home invasions and a graphic stabbing have abated during the past fortnight.
A week ago Warrnambool police detectives were on edge after 22-year-old Warrnambool man Bailey Sutcliffe was stabbed at a Denny Street address.
Police now allege Mr Sutcliffe twice went to the address to confront occupants while armed with weapons.
He's been charged with attending on September 15 armed with a machete.
That's led to a charge of aggravated burglary while armed with a weapon.
Then five days later investigators allege Sutcliffe returned in the early afternoon while allegedly armed with a wheel brace.
It's alleged he was followed into the address by a number of associates.
He and four others have now been charged with aggravated home invasion - a charge which carries a three-year mandatory jail sentence and maximum of 25 years' imprisonment.
Other charges include aggravated burglary while armed with a weapon, affray and assault with a weapon.
Police allege there was a melee in the Denny Street home, an occupant of the home grabbed a paring knife and slashed at Mr Sutcliffe in self defence and Mr Sutcliffe was also kneed to the stomach.
Mr Sutcliffe became aware that he was injured, lifted his shirt and found his intestines were protruding from his stomach.
Those visiting the address then left and Mr Sutcliffe was taken to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
Police told the court on Monday hospital staff had refused to cooperate with police - declining to reveal details of Mr Sutcliffe's treatment or any possible release date.
After the stabbing there was allegedly a series of social media posts threatening payback and ongoing violence from the occupants of the home and their associates and Mr Sutcliffe and his associates.
Police also feared that people from outside the Warrnambool district travelled to the city in what had become a tinderbox atmosphere waiting to explode.
Little happened.
Despite posting of images including a gun and a compound crossbow, with accompanying threats it's understood there have been no further incidents.
Mr Sutcliffe appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where it was revealed he was intercepted by Warrnambool uniform police on Saturday and found in possession of 20 grams of MDMA.
He's been charged with trafficking ecstasy and the court was told on Monday other high-end driving offences would also be alleged by police.
The drugs and driving offences are to be next listed in court on November 6.
Mr Sutcliffe was refused bail in a self-represented application on Monday and remanded in custody until December 15.
He will be able to make a lawyer represented bail application before that date.
Only one of the five people charged so far has given an explanation for his involvement, saying his ex-girlfriend was now going out with one of the occupants of the Denny Street address.
