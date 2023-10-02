The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool district man fired shotgun at neighbour's truck

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 3 2023 - 7:25am, first published 7:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man fires 12 gauge shotgun at neighbour's truck, causing $20k of damage
Man fires 12 gauge shotgun at neighbour's truck, causing $20k of damage

A Warrnambool district man loaded a 12 gauge shotgun, pointed it over his back fence and fired it at his neighbour's truck that was parked 40 metres away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.