Man fires 12 gauge shotgun at neighbour's truck, causing $20k of damage

A Warrnambool district man loaded a 12 gauge shotgun, pointed it over his back fence and fired it at his neighbour's truck that was parked 40 metres away.
The victim was not inside the Volvo rigid truck but he later located shot marks on the driver-side sleeper panel, wheel arch, door, mirror and windscreen.
Scott Matthews was licensed to carry the guns when he fired the shotgun on August 25, 2022.
Police attended his house the following week and his license was immediately suspended.
Matthews pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 2, to intentionally damaging property and possessing a loaded firearm in a public place.
The court heard the truck suffered close to $20,000 worth of damage in the shooting.
Legal Aid lawyer Amanda Chambers said Scott had displayed "bizarre behaviour" and when asked why he shot at the truck, he had "no idea whatsoever".
"It's puzzling, concerning and dangerous behaviour," she said.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was a manslaughter case waiting to happen.
"Somebody gets inside the cabin without your client seeing... and ends up having shotgun pellets through their skull," he said.
"It is deeply troubling and disturbing."
Ms Chambers said Matthews had no criminal history and had not offended since the incident more than a year ago.
The magistrate said if the man reoffended, there would be no hesitation to send him to jail in order to protect the community.
Matthews was placed on a five-year bond with three conditions - that he repay compensation of $19,410.95, not re-apply for his firearm license and he not reoffend.
