South-west dairy producers notch record profits

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated October 3 2023 - 9:23am, first published 7:42am
Victorian dairy producers have raked in record profits in 2022-23 according to a survey tracking farms across the state.
South-west farmers have led record profits for the Victorian dairy industry, which notched some of its biggest price rises in two decades.

Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

