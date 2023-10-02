Liberal member for South-West Coast Roma Britnell on Monday was handed responsibility for the Child Protection portfolio to add to her roles as opposition spokesperson.
Ms Britnell said she was deeply honoured to have been entrusted with the "complex" and "challenging" portfolio.
Her new portfolios will sit alongside her existing Ports and Freight and Fishing and Boating responsibilities.
Ms Britnell said she was well aware of the responsibility her new role brought.
"Having previously managed an Aboriginal health service for 15 years in Framlingham, I am aware how important it is to have services that run smoothly to care for our community," Ms Britnell said.
"There is no greater example of the need for this than in our child protection services which are stewards of our most vulnerable of young people.
"I look forward to the opportunity to contribute meaningfully in the child protection space and working tirelessly on behalf of Victorian young people and families."
Opposition leader John Pesutto said he had chosen Roma as a respected senior member of the shadow cabinet team to lead what was often a difficult and sensitive portfolio.
"Roma has proven herself to be a wise and hard-working senior member of the shadow cabinet team and I know this portfolio is in good hands."
Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan accepted the role as opposition spokesperson for emergency services.
He is also the opposition spokesperson for housing.
