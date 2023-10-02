Victim of stabbing charged with two armed home raids and trafficking ecstasy

A 22-year-old Warrnambool man who had his stomach slashed open during an alleged armed home raid has been remanded in custody until mid-December.
Bailey Sutcliffe appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a self-represented bail/remand hearing.
He was denied bail and remanded in custody until December 15.
Mr Sutcliffe has been charged with two aggravated burglaries while armed with weapons.
He was also arrested on Saturday by Warrnambool uniform police officers after returning to the city and allegedly found with 20 grams of MDMA.
Those trafficking and associated charges have been adjourned for a further hearing in a Warrnambool court on November 6.
Mr Sutcliffe is also expected to be charged with serious driving offences, with those allegations lining up to the November 6 date.
Police have so far arrested and charged five young Warrnambool district people with aggravated home invasion, aggravated burglary, affray and assault with a weapon.
William Giblin, Coby Bock, Nakita Keutenius and Bailey Bushell all appeared in the Warrnambool court during the past week for filing hearings and have had their cases adjourned until January 19 next year for committal mention hearings.
Mr Sutcliffe was also charged with aggravated burglary while armed with a machete allegedly committed at a Denny Street address on September 15.
Police allege that Mr Sutcliffe and his co-accused then went to the same Denny Street property on September 20 when he was allegedly armed with a wheel brace.
It's alleged there was a confrontation and during a melee that one of the occupants of the home grabbed a paring knife which he used to defend himself.
Mr Sutcliffe suffered a significant injury to his abdomen, which resulted in his intestines spilling from his stomach cavity.
Images of his injury and protruding intestines were widely shared on social media.
Mr Sutcliffe was then transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
In court on Monday a police prosecutor voiced strong concerns about a lack of co-operation and information being supplied by hospital staff to police, including the patient's condition or a release date.
She said police were currently not aware what treatment had been provided to Mr Sutcliffe and a warrant was being applied for in an attempt to obtain his medical records.
It's understood that one of the accused men told police his motivation related to a personal relationship with an ex-girlfriend, who is now in a relationship with one of the Denny Street residents.
On Saturday Mr Sutcliffe was searched by Warrnambool police, they found the alleged 20g of ecstasy and charged him with trafficking MDMA before bailing him to hand himself in to Warrnambool police on Monday.
Mr Sutcliffe handed himself in and provided no comment when interviewed by detectives priors to his court appearances.
