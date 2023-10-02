The Standard
Warrnambool's Bailey Sutcliffe remanded in custody until December 15.

By Andrew Thomson
October 2 2023 - 4:53pm
Victim of stabbing charged with two armed home raids and trafficking ecstasy
A 22-year-old Warrnambool man who had his stomach slashed open during an alleged armed home raid has been remanded in custody until mid-December.

