An accused burglar who rammed an unmarked police car in an attempt to avoid being arrested was already on bail for similar offences.
Corrine Mora, of Cobden, was on bail for allegations of dangerous driving while being pursued by police when she allegedly rammed the police car in Princetown on September 28 about 2.30pm.
She was driving a Prado that was allegedly stolen during an earlier burglary.
Ms Mora appeared in Geelong Magistrates Court on October 2 where she made an unsuccessful bail application.
The court heard she was charged with burglary, theft and high-end driving offences.
Detective Senior Constable Haydn Templeton said Ms Mora was living with a female housemate in Terang when she asked to borrow her 2016 white LDV van on September 19.
The victim agreed and offered her the van for a short period, he said.
Hours later Ms Mora used the car to steal petrol from a Warrnambool service station.
The detective said the woman failed to return the car and it was reported stolen on September 21.
He said the van was then sighted two days later in the driveway of a Cobden house that was ransacked.
He alleged Ms Mora attended the house at 4.30pm that day and forced open a rear door before rummaging through the house and shed.
Detective Senior Constable Templeton said a large amount of personal property was stolen, including three firearms, a unique basketball shoe collection, power tools, clothing and jewellery.
He said the guns included two 12 gauge shotguns and a rifle, as well as associated ammunition and firearm cleaning equipment.
He said Ms Mora drove the stolen van to a house in Simpson the following night.
She was with a male passenger who was allegedly observed on CCTV leaving the van and stealing a silver Prado, which he then drove off in a convoy with the stolen van.
Detective Senior Constable Templeton said Ms Mora's phone showed she was in Cobden and Simpson at the time of the alleged burglaries and thefts.
He said the stolen van was later found bogged.
He said Ms Mora was then seen driving the stolen Prado in Princetown on September 28.
Police attempted to intercept the car but the woman didn't stop and took off at speed.
She approached a bridge that was surrounded by temporary fencing.
The detective said two unmarked police cars stopped either side of the Prado.
He said police demanded Ms Mora get out the car but she didn't.
Instead she allegedly reversed, hitting a fence before quickly accelerating towards the police car.
She allegedly struck the car, forcing it off the road and allowing her to evade police.
The woman then drove to Ecklin South where a tyre deflation device was deployed by police.
That caused the car to collide with a tree.
She exited the car and ran to the passenger seat of a random vehicle, where she was arrested.
On Monday magistrate John Bentley said the woman was on bail for similar offending and there was no way she was getting bail.
The woman was not legally represented in her bail application.
Bail was refused and she will appear in court at a later date.
