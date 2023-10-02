It's not everyday a 10 year old reels in a fish that's twice his size, but Warrnambool's Jacob Dance did just that.
Jacob's southern bluefin tuna weighed in at 92 kilograms - more than his dad Ashley had expected.
"It's not every day that a 10-year-old kid catches a fish that weighs more than twice his weight," Ashley said.
The father and son were out fishing last week on a friend's boat when Jacob reeled in the impressive catch on a 37-kilogram line.
It took about half-an-hour for Jacob, who said he loved fishing, to reel in his catch.
"My arms, my back, legs. Everything hurt," Jacob said.
He said he had never caught anything close to that size before.
"He did a sensational job," Ashley said.
"This time of the year they do get a few good-sized fish. But they do grow well in excess of 150 kilos."
Ashley said they were part of the game fishing association and the Warrnambool Offshore and Light Game fishing club, and stuck to the rules which meant Ashley was not allowed to assist Jacob.
"He has to fight the fish without anyone touching the rod," he said.
"We'll get a fair few meals out of it and we'll have a lot of happy friends and family."
