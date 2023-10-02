South C Dragons - Warrnambool Dragon Boat Club will send its own team to the Australian Masters Games for the first time in mid-October.
Twelve members of the club, which is based at the Lyndoch Boat Ramp on the Hopkins River in Warrnambool and formed by a group of breast cancer survivors, will represent the region from 12-14 October, 2023 at the 19th edition of the games held in Adelaide. Four members will also be participating with a Geelong-based crew for breast cancer survivor (BCS) races.
Club president Glenda Mugavin said it was terrific to be able to send a team to the games, which comprises teams of 10 or 20 paddlers, a sweep and a drummer with the age range from 40-plus in the open, womens' and BCS events.
"It is very exciting, usually we've gone to masters or regattas and had to be part of composite teams so it's great," she said.
"Hopefully we can go really well."
Mugavin said the club was in a strong position but wanted more people to get involved, adding it was an inclusive place for women and men from a range of diverse backgrounds.
"We're always looking for new recruits so we'd love to have more people, particularly young people," she said.
"In masters, we're mostly over 40 or 60 in fact so we'd love to get some new faces."
For further information about dragon boating in Warrnambool, please contact Glenda 0417350077 or Victoria on 0427659796.
