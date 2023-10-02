Re-appointed Spring Creek captain-coach Daniel Buck believes there is "no ceiling" to what his division two side can achieve in season 2023-24.
The Woolsthorpe-based club will enter the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division two ranks after back-to-back premierships for its first XI side while it will also field teams in division three and four.
Buck said the promoted division two team had picked up a couple of new recruits in opening batter Nick Alberts and Darren Platter - both from the Southern Titans - and were in good shape for the season which begins on Saturday, October 14.
"There's a lot of excitement, it means we're taking another really big step as a club," he told The Standard.
"At training there are some great numbers. I think you can notice a difference around the club, being a bit more professional. It's an exciting time moving forward for the club.
"Numbers wise we're similar. But it's really exciting to welcome some fresh new faces to the club as well. Hopefully it's a good season and I reckon there is no ceiling on what we can achieve.
"I know it's the old cliche, but we'll just take it week-by-week and see what can we do."
He said there was a lot of experienced players still around the club to guide the next wave coming through, many of whom would get their share of opportunities if they put the work in.
"We've got the likes of Daniel Pender sticking around which is good," he said.
"We've got a lot of guys that have played that higher standard of cricket, and then we've got Jacko Hansford who is still really young too and has more growth ahead of him.
"It's a really exciting time for us as a club."
Buck said the division four team would bring some youth and experience back into the club to help drum up more interest and shore up the future.
"Simon Poynton has done a lot of work and that's looking likely to be a father-son, father-daughter kind of team which is exciting," he said.
"Hopefully that brings new people to the club as well and some old players back, so it's a good time for us to get that going."
Spring Creek plays Mortlake in the opening round of division two on Saturday, October 14.
