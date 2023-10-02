The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Spring Creek plays Mortlake in WDCA division two season opener

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated October 2 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring Creek young gun Jackson Hansford, pictured in last year's division three grand final, is a player to watch this season. Picture by Sean McKenna
Spring Creek young gun Jackson Hansford, pictured in last year's division three grand final, is a player to watch this season. Picture by Sean McKenna

Re-appointed Spring Creek captain-coach Daniel Buck believes there is "no ceiling" to what his division two side can achieve in season 2023-24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.