Timboon Fine Ice Cream submits $250,000 plan for expansion with council

By Jessica Greenan
October 2 2023 - 12:17pm
Timboon Fine Ice Cream owner Tim Marwood has submitted plans for a new processing facility with Corangamite Shire Council.
An extra 40,000 litres of ice cream could be made each year if a proposed processing plant in Timboon is approved.

Jessica Greenan

