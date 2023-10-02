An extra 40,000 litres of ice cream could be made each year if a proposed processing plant in Timboon is approved.
Timboon Fine Ice cream has lodged its plans to turn an existing storage shed at 103 Bailey Street into a processing facility spanning 173-square-metres with Corangamite Shire Council.
The new-use building - expected to cost about $250,000 - would be staffed by three to five full-time members, so five parking spaces would be required to the east boundary, opposite the storage unit.
Inside the building would be eight ice cream machines and vats, a freezer and cool store. A link from the existing offices to the new facility would also be created.
The site is within the industrial zone and about 70 metres east of the nearest residential area. The installation of insulated panels would help to reduce any adverse noise impacts.
Residents will have until October 4 to make a submission on the proposal.
