A Warrnambool art studio has received a much-needed expansion to meet growing demand.
Rainbow Art Studios at MFA opened its doors on October 2 as an addition to The Pink Gift Shop on Fairy Street.
The business has curated artwork from its owner Madeline Farley since it was opened in December 2022.
Ms Farley noticed customers were interested in learning the craft earlier this year so began to run classes in the storefront.
"It wasn't until the last school holidays in July that we got such an influx of kids wanting to do our classes," she said.
"We ran three a week and they were booked out every single time."
Running sessions in the small space proved difficult however, as it required moving all of the stock and shelves out of the shop and bringing tables and mats in on an almost nightly basis.
Ms Farley wanted to use the room behind the store for her classes, although this space was sublet by another business.
"But as we kept growing they decided to move on from here so it was a mutual agreement for us to take it on," she said.
"It's kind of been in my head since we started but I didn't think it would come to fruition for a long time."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Ms Farley was glad to separate the two businesses, with the larger space offering new opportunities. She expects the 'splatter wall' to be a huge hit.
"We have two blank white walls and in each class all the kids and the teens get to paint or draw on it," she said.
"They can do anything they like that's within the theme. For term four it's Halloween, Christmas and summer."
The idea came to the business owner after kids commented on wanting to paint walls like she did with her murals.
"It's something they don't normally get to do in regular art classes or at home," she said.
"Nothing has to be perfect, nothing has to permanent. The kids just get to come in and have fun."
Although the studio runs sessions for all ages, children aged six to 12 have become the main demographic in recent months.
Ms Farley said there weren't enough opportunities for kids in the region to engage in arts and crafts compared to sports.
While the south-west has plenty of professional art classes on offer, the business owner saw a niche for something more relaxed.
"Considering that our town rains most of the year, we don't have a lot of indoor activities for kids. Plenty of them just want something fun and social," she said.
The art studio will run six classes during term four which are almost full. An expanded calendar is planned for the next school year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.