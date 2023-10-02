The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Rainbow Art Studios at MFA begins classes for all ages

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
October 2 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Warrnambool art studio has received a much-needed expansion to meet growing demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.