A man's face will likely be scarred for life after he was glassed by a stranger at a Warrnambool night spot.
The victim attended Seanchai Irish Pub in Liebig Street on May, 6 2023.
He approached a group of males and noticed Jayden Schutcheon, 22, staring at him aggressively.
The victim asked Schutcheon how he was and the man responded by throwing a glass at his face, hitting him hard on the left cheek bone.
The glass did not break but the force of the throw caused a two-centimetre gash to the victim's face.
He started to bleed and walked away to find security, who called for medical assistance.
Schutcheon pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 2, to recklessly causing injury.
The court heard the victim was taken to hospital where he underwent treatment before returning to the pub.
He saw Schutcheon was still there and attempted to shake his hand but the man refused, instead swearing at the victim before attempting to push him in the back.
Schutcheon was removed from the premises by security. He attended the police station on May 8 and was subsequently charged over the unprovoked assault.
On Monday lawyer Kyle Eccles, representing Schutcheon, said his client had been drinking heavily from 3pm on the day of the offending and could not remember the assault.
"(Schutcheon) was made aware the next day by a mutual friend of the victim and was quite disgusted in himself and his behaviour," he said.
He urged the court to consider a fine without conviction.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the higher court had a lot to say about "glassings".
He said the Court of Appeal made clear that "unexplained and unprovoked viciousness towards innocent and unsuspecting victims" required a specific focus on general deterrence.
He said if it was made clear that such violence would end in a jail sentence then young men like Schutcheon might think twice before starting or joining in a fight.
"Random street violence is a scourge on our society," the magistrate said.
He said Schutcheon was lucky the victim's injury was not more serious, although he noted the man would likely have a facial scar for the rest of his life.
Schutcheon's lawyer said his client had been on bail since the offending in May and had strict conditions which he'd adhered to, including a ban from all licensed premises.
Mr Eccles said his client would not like to miss out on such privileges again.
He said Schutcheon was remorseful for his actions and had no prior history.
The man was convicted and placed on a two-year good behaviour bond.
He was banned from licensed premises for two years and must also pay $3700 to the court fund, which is donated to community organisations and services.
The incident in May was one of two glassings that weekend which saw police issue pub bans to those causing trouble in licensed premises.
Warrnambool police Liquor Licensing Acting Sergeant Glenn Giles said at the time he was "saddened" by the anti-social behaviour.
He said the liquor accord was established to provide a united front with licensees meeting with police on a regular basis to tackle issues specific to the region.
