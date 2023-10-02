The Standard
Inside Racing: Jockey Teo Nugent set for return at Bairnsdale races

By Tim Auld
Updated October 2 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 11:25am
Warrnambool jockey Teo Nugent, pictured at Pakenham earlier this year, is set to make his return from injury. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos
TALENTED jockey Teo Nugent will resume riding at Bairnsdale on Monday, October 9 after recovering from horrific injuries following a fall at Moonee Valley on March 18.

