TALENTED jockey Teo Nugent will resume riding at Bairnsdale on Monday, October 9 after recovering from horrific injuries following a fall at Moonee Valley on March 18.
Nugent fractured his C1 vertebrae following the race fall from Florescent Star in the Abell Stakes. The former Warrnambool Brauer College student, who has ridden 343 winners including the 2021 Group 1 Oakleigh Plate on Portland Sky, also sustained a heavy concussion as a result of the fall.
"I've had all my medical check-ups given the all-clear," Nugent said.
"It's a relief all the tests have been given the thumbs up. I started riding track work a month ago. It was only slow work but over the last few weeks it increased to fast work. I'm really excited to say I'll be back riding at Bairnsdale this Monday.
"The doctors told me after the fall it would take six months for me to recover and they were pretty right time wise. It was a very worrying time for a fair while but that's all behind me now. I've been very lucky to have had great support from family and friends in my time in the sidelines. I'm looking forward to the future with confidence."
Nugent, who ran third in last year's Melbourne Cup on the back of a fourth place in the 2021 Melbourne Cup said he was hoping to get some lightweight rides at the 2023 Spring Carnival.
"I'm very lucky I can ride so light," he said. "I'm walking around at 52kgs but with a bit of work I can get down to 50kgs. I understand it's going to be tough to get rides in the big spring races as owners and trainers already have their jockeys booked but if something happens out of the blue I'll put my hand up for a ride.
"I've been very lucky to have received great support from my old bosses Ciaron Maher and David Eustace."
Nugent said he had limited memory of the March 18 fall.
Warrnambool stayer Ferago may take his place in either the Moonee Valley Cup, Geelong Cup or even the Bendigo Cup in coming weeks, according to trainer Patrick Ryan after the seven-year-old scored a strong win at Mount Gambier last week.
Ryan said Ferago deserved a crack at one of the rich staying races.
"Ferago put in a good effort to win at the Mount," Ryan said. "He's a good honest stayer. I'm not sure which of the cups he'll run in but we'll have a better idea within the next few days. I'm still working out his program.
"Ferago appreciates it when there's a bit of pace in his races. A couple of his recent runs in Melbourne had no pace which ruins his chances. I'm also praying for a bit of rain as he relishes running on soft tracks."
Rivkin, a stablemate of Ferago will have his next run in a heat of the Sprinters Cup Series at Hamilton on October 14 following an impressive win at Warrnambool last week.
"We'll head to Hamilton with Rivkin for his next start," Ryan said. "The long term goal is to have him ready for next year's Wangoom Handicap at the Warrnambool May Carnival."
Rivkin has won four of his 11 starts.
Young Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers will set his lightly raced stayer Duhlata on a minor cup campaign following his win at Horsham last week.
Duhlata, ridden by heavy-weight jockey Brad Rawiller came with a well timed run to beat Scandalous Scarlet by more than a length to win the restricted race over 1800 metres.
Chambers was impressed with the win by the five-year-old.
"I thought it was a good win considering Duhlata had to carry 63kgs and it was a great ride from Brad," he said. "Duhlata is still improving. He's a clean winded horse who will be suited to races over more ground. We'll look at races like the Avoca and Mortlake cups in the next few weeks. I'm sure he's up to that class at this time of the year."
From his 13 starts Duhlata has won three races and picked up more than $60,000 in stake-money for his connections.
Hamilton Racing Club is gearing up for the running of the 165th Hamilton Cup on October 14.
An eight-race program awaits punters on-course while there will be television coverage of the big races at Caulfield and Randwick where the $20 million Everest is the highlight. More then $2500 is up for grabs in the Fashions on the Field competition. There are still a handful of marquee and hospitality packages available. Buses will be leaving from Warrnambool and Portland stopping at Heywood and Branxholme. Tickets can be purchased on-line for the bus trips to the races.
Promising Warrnambool mare Wishlor Lass may be set for the $200,000 Group 3 Ladies Day Vase at Caulfield on October 14, following her easy win in an $80,000 restricted mares race at Sandown on Sunday, October 1.
Wishlor Lass with Jamie Kah in the saddle defeated Brazen Lady and Girl to win Sunday's 1400 metre race.
Trainer Symon Wilde said there's plenty of improvement in the lightly raced five-year-old.
"Wishlor Lass deserved that win after her unlucky run at Sandown last time," Wilde said.
"I think there was a bit of track bias last time and that never helped her chances. We scratched her from a race last week after she drew a wide barrier. It worked out good that she ran on Sunday.
"Her rating had been down. I've got my fingers crossed that she got a few points from Sunday's win. I would like to run her in a black type race like the Ladies Day Vase. I think a race like that would really suit her. She never started racing until she was a four-year-old. I'll never forget her first trial and I went home and thought with a bit more time she'll develop into a handy horse."
Wishlor Lass picked up $44,000 in stakemoney for Sunday's victory. She has earnt more than $160,000 in prizemoney from her six starts.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.