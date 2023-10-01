Corangamite Shire's top issues have been raised with the relevant ministers at a national local government conference in Canberra.
Speaking on her attendance at the ALGA National Local Roads and Transport Congress from September 6-7, mayor Ruth Gstrein said it was an opportunity to elevate council priorities at the federal level.
"We raised issues impacting Corangamite Shire with officers from the minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and Emergency Management Murray Watts' office, opposition spokesman for Climate Change and Energy Ted O'Brian and Member for Gippsland Darren Chester," she said.
Topics addressed included the loss of agricultural farm land for timber production, advocating for funding for the Camperdown Production Precinct and local roads, the issue of betterment - improving disaster-affected infrastructure - and the importance of key worker housing.
As a result of the conference, the council is now also expected to engage with the Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water on the development of the Community Energy Upgrade Fund Program - which provides $100 million to support electric and energy saving projects at council facilities - and request it to consider community facilities on crown land which the council is responsible for.
Councillor Gstrein was joined by director of works and services Brooke Love and fellow councillors Laurie Hickey and Kate Makin.
