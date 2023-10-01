The Standard
Warrnambool couple in 30s both caught driving under the influence of drugs

By Andrew Thomson
October 2 2023 - 9:44am
Warrnambool's Red Rooster outlet. This is a file image.

A Warrnambool couple who swapped drivers going through the Red Rooster drive-thru on Sunday have both tested positive to drug-driving.

