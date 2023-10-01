A Warrnambool couple who swapped drivers going through the Red Rooster drive-thru on Sunday have both tested positive to drug-driving.
South-west police road safety adviser Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae said Operation Scoreboard had involved police members across the region manning preliminary breath testing sites and on mobile patrol.
"Warrnambool highway patrol unit members observed a man and woman at the Warrnambool Red Rooster outlet on Raglan Parade swapping drivers on Sunday," she said.
"The 36-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were intercepted and then both tested for alcohol and drugs.
"Both returned positive readings to a drug of dependence."
Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said the couple would receive summons to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court where they would face losing their licences for 12 months as well as heavy fines.
"They both knew they were both on drugs. They panicked and did something stupid," she said.
"Any way you look at it it's absolutely ridiculous behaviour and now they both face losing their licences for a significant amount of time."
There were also preliminary breath testing sites along Pertobe Road on Sunday morning as Operation Scoreboard continued across the AFL Grand Final long weekend.
"What we found was that the majority of people were doing the right thing, but it was disappointing to detect some drivers offending," Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said.
"The behaviour at Red Rooster was just disgraceful."
Across the weekend there was also a 53-year-old suspended driver intercepted in Warrnambool's Banyan Street on Saturday and his car was seized and impounded, which will attract towing and storage fees of more than $1200.
A 29-year-old P-plater was caught with an alcohol reading of .04 and his licence was suspended for three months.
A 61-year-old Hamilton woman recorded a reading of .121 just before midnight Friday - almost two and a half times the legal limit.
And an a 29-year-old international licence holder from Moyne Shire blew .108, was disqualified for 10 months and fined $817.
Police are now setting their sights on motorcycle safety in an effort to prevent road deaths from reaching a 10-year high.
Operation High Side kicks off on Monday, October 2, focusing on motorcycle rider safety both on and off-road and with an emphasis on riding to road and weather conditions.
Less than a fortnight earlier a 31-year-old Queensland motorcyclist died in hospital after a fatal crash in Heywood on September 8.
Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said even a low impact collision could have a catastrophic effect on motorcyclists.
"If it's slippery or windy, they misjudge a corner and they're not wearing adequate clothing when they fall off, it's going to result in a much more serious injury than someone in a car," she said.
Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said learners not displaying their L plates or wearing approved safety vests would also be targeted, as well as motorcyclists using mobile phones.
"Riders can't even touch a phone while they're riding," she said.
She said too often riders were observed with inadequate safety equipment - helmets that weren't approved, thongs and singlets and a general lack of protective gear.
The operation will also see police following up off-road users, making sure their bikes are registered and they're licensed to ride in public areas.
The motorcyclist who died in Heywood earlier this month was the 14th person killed in road crashes on south-west roads since January, which is four more than all of 2022.
Earlier this year The Standard reported the region was on track to record its worst road toll in more than a decade.
