Geelong women's cricket coach Stephen Field says there is "natural trepidation" but genuine excitement as his group prepares to play its inaugural first XI match.
The Cats kick off their Victorian Premier Cricket season on Sunday, September 8 with a Twenty20 match against Essendon Maribyrnong Park in the afternoon at Russell Lucas Oval in Ringwood, their first game in the top tier after being promoted from the seconds competition after a landmark premiership in 2022-23.
The team has a bye for the scheduled morning matches.
The Dunkeld-based mentor said it was an exciting, but busy time of the year as the club made preparations for the historic occasion.
"There feels like there's a million things happening at once but it's been really good, we've had some really good hit-outs leading in," he said.
"Mostly, we're just excited for the opportunity. We had practice matches against Melbourne last week and it was great for some of our newer players to get to know their teammates. It gives them a look at what might be in front of them.
"It's a busy time with first XI caps and how we present them, the season launch, the leadership group, the captains, it's all kind of happening at once.
"We've got a bit of a planned day. Even though we've got our season launch on Thursday night, we'll do our (first XI) cap presentations at Geelong in the morning while the seconds game is on and give the chance for friends and family to attend, and then we'll jump on the bus and drive to Ringwood."
Field confirmed Warrnambool's Tiegan Kavanagh will captain the first XI this season but will miss a few games with injury.
Fellow Warrnambool-based star Steph Townsend looms as a key player for the Cats' top side again with the bat and in a coaching capacity, while the first XI is likely to feature three gun spinners in Dunkeld's Jess Field, Aanliya Cheeran and Grace Jones, as well as impressive pace bowlers Bronte Leishman and Meika King.
He said several south-west players were also in contention for first XI positions if they cou;d perform strongly.
"We've got a lot of really talented girls on the list," he said.
"Kira Grace will be around the mark and some of our younger players like Annabelle Glossop and Maddie Green when she gets back into Australia will come under consideration too.
"It's a really exciting feeling."
The Cats will have three teams playing in the competition this season, all which will feature a host of south-west and Hamilton-based players.
