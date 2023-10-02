Agent 3301 remanded in custody, claims Vatican ordered exorcism

UPDATED, Tuesday, 9.45am:
A Warrnambool 26-year-old who previously threatened to urinate on their mother and rape her has been remanded in custody for another week.
The person, who cannot be legally named, uses the pronouns they/them or numbers - either Agent 3301 or Zero.
They refused to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
Police said there was an extensive background and there was an incident at a Warrnambool address on June 26 involving the 26-year-old and their mother at her home.
The 26-year-old requested a pillow fight but the mother was worried they would smother her.
The person was saying demonic phrases, shattered a picture frame and cut their mother's leg.
They then allegedly threatened to urinate on their mother, to rape her and kill her.
Police were called and the mother considered defending herself with knives she had hid.
Officers forced their way into a room to rescue the mother.
The 26-year-old then failed to appear in court for bail hearings for two months before being eventually released on bail from the Melbourne Magistrates Court on August 28.
At 5.25am on September 15 they attended at their mother's home , asked to be let in but was told they couldn't be there and police were called.
They were released on bail again on September 22, failed to report to police on September 25 and then was on tram tracks the next day in Prahran and walking in and out of traffic.
They went back to court and was bailed until October 24.
Last Thursday the person was back in Warrnambool at their mother's address, yelling and screaming they were going to get their mother and smashed a window.
When arrested, the person allegedly said they had been sent by the Vatican to perform an exorcism and "the devil made me do it".
Police also alleged the person had tried to get into cars and exposed themselves to members of the public in Melbourne's Flagstaff Gardens on September 24.
They were taken to The Alfred Hospital for assessment and treatment.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said with the person unwilling to come into court it was appropriate to remand them in custody for eight days, before adjourning the case until Monday, October 9.
He ordered they person be urgently seen and assessed by a forensic medical officer.
Monday: A 26-year-old Warrnambool person charged with threatening to rape their mother is back in police custody after terrifying their mother by smashing a window.
The accused, who cannot be legally named, had been banned from having contact with their mother and the court-imposed intervention order has been in place since an incident in Warrnambool during late June.
The person was in custody since June 26 after an incident in Warrnambool which led to police charges.
The person uses the pronouns they/them or numbers - either Agent 3301 or Zero.
The 26-year-old was at that time arrested and remanded in custody before eventually being granted bail, but currently does not have a fixed address.
That led to protracted bail hearings every eight days as the person did not give lawyers instructions and had to be held in custody.
Early last Friday police allege the person went to their mother's home in breach of an intervention order and smashed a window - breaching her bail and the IVO.
Currently three police briefs of evidence are adjourned for a committal case conference and committal mention on October 24 in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court.
Their main charges include unlawful imprisoned, recklessly causing injury (the woman suffered a laceration to a leg), threats to kill, threat to commit a sexual offence (rape their mother), criminal damage and unlawful assault.
Warrnambool police officers were called to a city address on June 27 after it was alleged a person had made threats towards their mother.
Officers were forced to barge their way into a bedroom where a woman was allegedly being contained by her adult child.
Police allege the woman had been assaulted by her child and a picture frame was smashed over her.
The person then regularly refused to attend court, give instructions and appeared in an almost catatonic state.
Court then regularly heard how the accused person could get into Forensicare hospitalisation without volunteering to do so and lawyers couldn't apply for bail as the person would not give them instructions to do so.
Custody staff told hearings the 26-year-old remained non-verbal and noted that there had previously been issues taking the Warrnambool resident into court because they refused to wear clothes.
A supervisor at the Melbourne Assessment Prison said at one time the accused person was "not making any sense when they speak" and attempts were being made daily to undertake psychiatric assessments.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
