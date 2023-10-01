The Standard
Warrnambool person, 26, back in police custody

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 2 2023
Agent 3301 heading back to court after again terrifying mother
A 26-year-old Warrnambool person charged with threatening to rape their mother is back in police custody after terrifying their mother by smashing a window.

