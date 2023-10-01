The Standardsport
Home/Sport/AFL

Allansford's Hugh McCluggage stars for Brisbane in AFL GF loss

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 1 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool export Hugh McCluggage kicks truly for the Brisbane Lions against Collingwood in the AFL grand final. Picture by Getty Images
South Warrnambool export Hugh McCluggage kicks truly for the Brisbane Lions against Collingwood in the AFL grand final. Picture by Getty Images

His team may have fallen agonisingly short but South Warrnambool export and Brisbane Lions vice-captain Hugh McCluggage can hold his head high after his AFL grand final performance against Collingwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.