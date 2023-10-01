His team may have fallen agonisingly short but South Warrnambool export and Brisbane Lions vice-captain Hugh McCluggage can hold his head high after his AFL grand final performance against Collingwood.
The 25-year-old midfielder wasn't overawed by football's biggest stage and was one of the Lions' best players in the 12.18 (90) to 13.8 (86) loss.
He finished with 21 disposals and kicked two important goals in one of the most entertaining grand finals in recent memory.
Lions forward Zac Bailey, whose father Brent lives in Yarrawong and grandparents Meredith and Bill live in Portland, was also impactful with two dazzling first-quarter goals and 13 disposals.
His second major - a team-lifting running snap that came after smothering a Collingwood player's kick and breaking a tackle - would potentially have been a contender for goal of the year had the award included the finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.