Warrnambool BMX club member Annie Jephcott is focused on performing well at the South Australian titles this weekend after her preparation paid off at the Victorian championships.
The 16-year-old, who trains five days a week, won the age 17-24 women section at the Wyndham-based state competition which ran from September 19-22.
Club-mate Milla Rentsch also starred in the 10-year-old girls' age group, taking out her third-straight Victorian title.
Jephcott, who has been riding for about 12 years, was thrilled with her result.
She is hoping for a strong showing in Adelaide at the weekend and is aiming for "at least (a) top-five" finish at the national championships in Shepparton later in the month.
Jephcott and Rentsch were among a host of Warrnambool BMX Club members to succeed at the state championships.
The Club clinched an impressive 18 Victoria plates for finishing top-eight in a class.
Clinton Bell finished second in the 40-45 men while Mali Irving placed third in the 10-year-old girls' category.
Xavier Keilar (12 boys), Hamish Rush (11 boys), Clint Rogers (40-44 men), Meeka Fish (15 girls) and Emma Columbine (eight girls) all claimed fifth spot, with Jackson Rogers (10 boys) and Jude Rush (nine boys) snaring seventh and Axl Irving (nine boys) placing eighth.
Later in the championships, Erin Sonego (40-44 women) came third, Hamish Rush (11-12 cruiser boys) took fifth, Jephcott (junior superclass women) finished sixth and Toby Fish (17-25 cruiser men), Pedr Vincent (50-plus cruiser men) and Keilar (junior superclass men) all came eighth.
Fish unfortunately crashed in his final.
Club vice president Lucinda Priestley was extremely happy with the club's results.
"We are so proud of our Warrnambool group with a staggering 18 Victoria plates coming back to the club," she said.
"To finish anywhere in the top eight in Victoria is not easy, so to have that many plates come home is amazing."
The club has a girls come-and-try event on October 15th from 10am-11am as part of the This Girl Can campaign, aimed at celebrating and supporting Victorian women to embrace physical activity in a way that suits them.
"We have bikes, helmets and gloves, you just need to turn up in long pants and a long sleeve top," Priestley said of the event.
"I know the girls at the club would love to see more girls come along, ride and join the club. It's a wonderful environment.
"Please keep an eye on the Warrnambool BMX Facebook page for more details."
