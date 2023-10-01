Warrnambool apprentice jockey Laura Lafferty got a belated birthday present in Adelaide on Saturday.
Lafferty, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Friday, booted home the John Hyam-trained Prince Reichweite to victory in a $50,000 maiden over 1300 metres at Morphettville.
The talented sportswoman said it was the first winner she had ridden for Hyam.
"I've only had a handful of rides for John and to win one for him was great," Lafferty told The Standard.
"It's always nice to win a race but to win one the day after my birthday is extra special. It's very rewarding to ride a winner for a trainer I haven't rode one for before.
"I'm hoping I'll get a few more rides for John now that I've ridden a winner for him. I've found the racing game is all about getting more contacts and with more contacts comes more opportunities.
"I was quietly confident in the run Prince Reichweite would be hard to beat."
The granddaughter of the late legendary Warrnambool trainer Kevin Lafferty finishes her apprenticeship in a few months time.
"My apprenticeship ends early in 2024," she said.
"My apprenticeship has gone really quick. I love my job even though there is a lot of travel involved in it.
"I rode at 54 kilograms on Saturday and it's always hard to ride around that weight as I'm not a natural lightweight jockey."
Lafferty faces a busy week with rides at Ballarat on Monday, Swan Hill on Tuesday, Sandown on Wednesday and is undecided whether to ride at Moonee Valley on Friday night or Murray Bridge on Saturday.
"I've been very lucky to have had great support from various trainers," she said.
"Things are booked in for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. I've got to work out whether I ride under lights at the Valley on Friday night or I head over to Murray Bridge to ride Texan Windstorm in the (Murray Bridge) cup.
"I'll have that worked out on Monday,"
Lafferty has ridden 139 winners during her career.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.