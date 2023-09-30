Two Warrnambool district men have been nabbed in a police operation targeting unruly drivers during the AFL grand final long weekend.
A 53-year-old motorist had his vehicle impounded for a month and is expected to appear in court after allegedly driving while suspended.
He was pinged by Warrnambool Highway Patrol and uniform police members at a breath-testing site on Banyan Street on Saturday, September 30, as part of Operation Scoreboard. The campaign will run until Sunday night.
Meanwhile, a 29-year-old P-plater had his licence cancelled for three months and was fined $481 after returning a positive alcohol reading of 0.041 at the same site.
All drivers are reminded to follow the road rules or risk being caught.
