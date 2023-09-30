The Standard
Drunk, suspended motorists nabbed in Operation Scoreboard

By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 1 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 9:00am
Two south-west motorists have been nabbed as part of Operation Scoreboard.
A motorist who blew nearly two-and-a-half times the legal limit is among a number of drink-drivers nabbed by police during the AFL grand final long weekend.

