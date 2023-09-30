A motorist who blew nearly two-and-a-half times the legal limit is among a number of drink-drivers nabbed by police during the AFL grand final long weekend.
The 61-year-old Hamilton woman was intercepted by police shortly before midnight on Friday. She blew .121 and her car was impounded.
A 53-year-old motorist also had his vehicle impounded for a month and is expected to appear in court after allegedly driving while suspended.
He was pinged by Warrnambool Highway Patrol and uniform police members at a breath-testing site on Banyan Street on Saturday, September 30, as part of Operation Scoreboard.
A 29-year-old P-plater had his licence cancelled for three months and was fined $481 after returning a positive alcohol reading of .041 at the same site.
It came after a 29-year-old international licence holder from the Moyne Shire area blew .108 on Thursday.
The motorist's licence was disqualified for 10 months and a fine of $817 was issued.
Operation Scoreboard is running statewide until 11.59pm on Sunday, October 1.
Police warned motorists in the lead up to the campaign there would be zero tolerance for drink and drug driving, and motorists should expect to be tested while out on the roads this weekend.
