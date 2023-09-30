Tension is building as Pies fans take over a city pub for today's AFL grand final.
There were no Brisbane Lions fans in sight when The Standard visited punters at Warrnambool's Cally Hotel as the game kicked off on Friday, September 30.
But there were plenty of Collingwood supporters including Shane Moloney and his sons Archie and Hamish from Ocean Grove, who braved 27-degree weather to don their scarves and hats.
"I've been a Collingwood fan for 53 years," Mr Moloney said.
"I reckon it'll be Jordan to go for the first goal, and the Pies will win by nine points, fingers crossed.
"But they're the best two sides. I'm still hopeful for a win as a long-term Pies supporter. I even converted my son Archie last year".
Archie said he just wasn't satisfied with his former team's performance.
"I was an Essendon supporter but I wasn't really happy with them, so I decided to go for the Pies instead," he said.
Fellow fan Jim Britz said he was "nervous" but hopeful for a 30-point win.
"We'll just see," he said.
