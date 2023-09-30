A man aged in his 30s is in hospital after his car rolled over on the outskirts of greater Hamilton last night.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said crews were called to the incident which occurred on the corner of Murndal-Branxholme Road and Hamilton-Dartmoor Road, Branxholme at about 9pm on Friday, September 29.
The spokesperson said paramedics treated a male motorist for chest pain before taking him to the Western District Health Service in a stable condition.
