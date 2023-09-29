Nearly 2000 visitors means this year's Terang Colour Festival is shaping up to be the biggest yet.
It was the third time the event had run and committee president Ken McSween said the turnout had been "unreal".
"We're just rapt," he said.
"I just walked up from the far end and there are people absolutely everywhere.
"Everybody I've talked to is happy."
Mr McSween explained the event came about after organisers realised the town lacked any large-scale community festivals.
"Prior to the first Colour Festival in 2019, we had nothing," he said.
"We had a Christmas event and that was basically the only thing we had.
"This event just brings the whole community together. I've got to say the small committee of eight we've got, and 25 volunteers, have produced a great event.
"Everything's due to them and these things don't happen without people who are prepared to donate their time and services and it's unreal.
"It puts a lot of smiles on faces - we live in a time when things aren't always that good and it's a chance to just get out and enjoy yourself.
"This festival was born on the premise you could come and have fun without feeling like you had to keep your hand in your pocket the whole time."
Free entertainment included roaming dancers and musicians, artists, a petting zoo, a jumping castle and numerous food vendors.
Visitors were invited to make a gold coin donation.
