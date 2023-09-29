The Standard
Nearly 2000 visitors expected at third Terang Colour Festival

By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 29 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:23pm
Nearly 2000 visitors means this year's Terang Colour Festival is shaping up to be the biggest yet.

