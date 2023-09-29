Sailors from Victoria's south-west are set to compete in the South Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta for the very first time.
Now in its second year, the event has fielded 165 female sailors across 31 yachts, up from 120 sailors and 21 yachts in 2022.
Competitors from across the country have entered the event, with teams from Tasmania, Queensland and Western Australia joined by 15 women from south-west Victoria.
They'll be crewing three Elliot 7m keelboats, a larger version of the Elliot 6m which was used in women's match racing at the 2012 London Olympics.
Portland Yacht Club SheSails representative Britta Baade said despite all of their training, the unfamiliar waters at the Adelaide regatta would pose a challenge.
"We're going to have to manage the tides. We're probably good for heavy winds, but tides are still unfamiliar to us," she said.
"But to get over that hurdle and do it for the first time, I'm very excited about that."
In the lead-up to the regatta, the teams have been practicing on SB20s, smaller keelboats that are typically crewed by three or four people.
Three Elliot 7s were provided to the teams on-location at the Crusing Yacht Club of South Australia (CYCSA) on September 29, giving them just one day to learn the boat before racing it.
Team member Megan Leersen said she was excited to get out on the water.
"I'm feeling ok at the moment, when I'm on the boat I unusually get the nervous jitters. But I'm looking forward to it, I can't wait," she said.
Having picked up sailing just three years ago, Leersen has already amassed an impressive competitive career.
"I sailed in the Australian Nationals in Queensland on an RL in January and I competed in the Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta in Royal Melbourne two months back, so this is my third major competition for the year," she said.
"It all started when I took my kids to a 'learn to sail' program and got coaxed onto a boat. It hooked me in."
With the immense costs that come with sailing, the event was created to encourage more women to enter the sport.
"Because sailing is so male-dominated, it shows that women can have just as much fun and compete like the guys," Leersen said.
While the Derrinallum sailor hopes for a third place finish, she said the most important thing was that the teams had a good time.
