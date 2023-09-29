The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's bus interchange needs a major upgrade

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
September 29 2023 - 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A permanent solution is needed to rectify safety issues at the city's bus interchange.
A permanent solution is needed to rectify safety issues at the city's bus interchange.

Warrnambool's controversial temporary bus interchange in Lava Street is back in the spotlight with the city council moving to find a permanent solution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.