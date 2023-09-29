Train travellers will take a step back into yesteryear when a popular vintage steam engine rolls into Warrnambool in October.
The R Class 711 steam engine last visited the south-west in 2018 and 2019 and returns to the city on October 28, 2023.
Its visit is part of Steamrail Victoria's Warrnambool Westcoaster tour departing Melbourne, Geelong and Waurn Ponds running express to Warrnambool and returning that afternoon.
The R711 is an ex-Victorian railways engine built in 1950 in Glasgow which West Coast Railway rescued from a Bendigo park.
The train, complete with one steam and one diesel engine and eight carriages, will transport about 300 passengers who will travel in either 1940s or 1950s-era Spirit of Progress carriages or carriages with opening windows.
The various tours have become a much-loved pastime for train spotters and lovers, as well as families who line the tracks along the route to catch a glimpse of the train as it travels through the region.
The train is due to arrive in Warrnambool at 1.30pm and will depart at 4.30pm.
After a 14 year hiatus, Steamrail Victoria operational team member and volunteer Allansford train enthusiast Eddie White brought the R711 steam engine to the city in 2018.
Since then, he's helped bring various Steamrail Victoria diesel and steam engines to the city, including the R761 and A2 986 steam locomotives in October last year.
The R711 steam engine previously visited the city over a five-year stint every Saturday during the low fire danger period, when privately-owned West Coast Railway operated the Melbourne to Warrnambool service from 1993 to 2004.
"Back in the day when West Coast Rail had it, it was the most modern steam engine operating," Mr White said. "Some of those features have been removed but back in the day it was the most modern engine."
Mr White said a tank filled with 50,000 litres of water would be pumped into the R711 engine it for the 280-kilometre one-way journey.
He said it also used about 6000 litres of oil each-way from Melbourne to Warrnambool and would require another 50,000 litres of water on its return.
Mr White said the tour was great for the region with passengers stopping in Warrnambool for three hours to visit hotels, shops, the beach and Lake Pertobe.
"There's not many who come who don't spend money somewhere in town," he said.
"We're finding the people who are booking these tours aren't enthusiasts anymore. To a certain degree they still are, but it's more-so your average groups - two or three couples or family groups who are booking to go on the train for a day out."
He loves bringing the steam train to Warrnambool and encouraged residents to again line the tracks.
"It's one of those things," he said. "If the support's out there it helps me to get Steamrail Victoria to bring it down to do short train rides another weekend."
Go to steamrail.com.au for more information.
