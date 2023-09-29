The October referendum has been promoted as a moment of unity and hope at a community concert held at the property of Indigenous elder Uncle Lenny Clarke.
Uncle Lenny addressed large crowds at his Framlingham/Purnim property for the Community For Yes Concert on Friday, September 29.
He said the "positive, family friendly event" demonstrated the immense community support behind the Voice.
"It is simple. We need a voice," he told The Standard.
Uncle Lenny said a Yes vote would empower Indigenous Australians by providing a constitutionally recognised voice in the decision-making process of the federal government.
"This is a crucial step in allowing our communities to have a say in policies and issues that directly affect us," he said.
"The Voice to Parliament would ensure our voices are heard at the highest level of government."
Uncle Lenny said the overarching goal was to give Indigenous Australians a stronger and more meaningful voice in the nation's governance "fostering positive change and greater equity for our communities".
There were an estimated 650 people in attendance on Friday.
Volunteers sold over 60 kilograms of sausages, 25 litres of bush food ice cream from Worn Gundidj and gave away 68 custom Uncle Lenny t-shirts, hundreds and hundreds of stickers, corflutes, badges, posters and Gunditjmara cards from Roberto and the Connies.
The concert was opened with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony by Brett Clarke and his family.
"This is the important time in history," Mr Clarke said.
"Indigenous people have been squashed down for generations. It's time our voices were heard."
The concert was emceed by former Wannon candidate Alex Dyson and Australian Worker's Union Indigenous Officer Guyson Baker, with speeches from Port Fairy author Jock Serong, and Kerry Whurrong man and cultural guide Reuben Smith.
The bill also included a variety of household names including Goanna frontman Shane Howard, Lake Bolac singer-songwriter Neil Murray and Gunditjmara songman Dave Arden.
James Matthews, performing as Jimmy Cowabunga and the Bonnie Upwelling, said there were a lot of life-long Warrnambool residents he knew who had visited Framlingham for the first time on Friday.
"I think that is just wonderful," he said.
Mr Matthews, who started Warrnambool Alternative VCAL Education (WAVE) in about 2012, said Uncle Lenny was instrumental in the set up and design of the program.
"At that time about 50 per cent of kids were Indigenous and so I leaned on Lenny really heavily. I was listening to Lenny's voice during that time," he said.
"He turned up for me so many times during those formative years of the WAVE school and I would turn up for him anytime, anywhere."
Mr Matthews said he was voting 'yes' because "if we listen to the Indigenous voice it will benefit us all".
"To me 'no' stands for nothing," he said.
