South Warrnambool export Hugh McCluggage is ready to seize the moment in Saturday's AFL grand final - a day he says "he grew up wanting to play on".
McCluggage and the Brisbane Lions, who touched down in Melbourne Thursday afternoon despite a flight delay, had a jammed-packed Friday including a captains run at the MCG before heading to the AFL grand final parade.
They will line up in the decider against Collingwood, with McCluggage named to start in the centre.
"We've been building towards this stage for a long time," McCluggage told The Standard. "I'm looking forward to testing myself against Collingwood, who has been one of the other premier teams of the year on Saturday."
McCluggage, who can run through a variety of positions, prides himself on his consistency and ability to make the most of his moments.
"Some games you might not have as much of the ball but you can still impact, whether that be with your running patterns or defensive work - I feel like I've had quite a consistent year and I've played the roles I've needed to for the team," he said.
McCluggage, who took on the vice captaincy this season, said he aimed to set a good example of his younger teammates.
"I don't think it's changed me too much or how I go about it," he said of his leadership role. "I've just tried to be myself."
