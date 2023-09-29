The Standard
Cobden district woman in mid 20s charged with range of offences

AT
By Andrew Thomson
September 29 2023 - 12:22pm
A Warrnambool police divisional van which was rammed a couple of years ago. This is a file image.
A Warrnambool police divisional van which was rammed a couple of years ago. This is a file image.

A police vehicle was rammed at Princetown before a Cobden district woman was arrested and charged with a range of offences.

Local News

