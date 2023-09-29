A police vehicle was rammed at Princetown before a Cobden district woman was arrested and charged with a range of offences.
The woman in her mid 20s is currently in the Warrnambool police station cells and is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
She's been charged with a range of offences involving the theft of three firearms, a unique basketball shoe collection, jewellery, a silver Toyota Prado and high-end driving offences.
Those charges are linked to a series of vehicle thefts in the Cobden district and a burglary at an unoccupied property on the Cobden-Terang Road which netted offenders three firearms - two shotguns and a rifle.
Geelong-based Western Region Crime Squad Detective Acting Sergeant Jade Gercovich said his investigators had been busy this week.
"There is a female in custody. She's in her mid 20s from the Cobden district," he said.
"The silver Prado has now been recovered and the woman has been charged with the theft of that vehicle at Simpson.
"She's also been charged with the theft of the firearms and assorted jewellery, clothing and basketball shoes."
Detective Acting Sergeant Gercovich said police investigators were still searching for some outstanding property but some stolen items had been recovered.
"The investigation is ongoing and we would request anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. There is still property to recover," he said.
The investigator said a police vehicle was rammed about 2.30pm at Princetown on Thursday by the stolen Prado.
"The police vehicle received minor damage and no one was injured," Detective Acting Sergeant Gercovich said.
"The woman was arrested soon after 4pm at Moreys Road, Nullawarre North, after a coordinated search.
"We've been bust the past few days," he said.
The $100,000 crime spree started with the theft of a 2016 white LDV, valued at $15,000, which was reported stolen on Thursday last week from a Cobden address.
Between Sunday, September 17, and Sunday, September 24, a home on the Cobden-Terang Road was broken into and items removed, including the three firearms
No one was living at the address when the items worth about $30,000 was stolen.
A silver 2010 Toyota Prado was also stolen from Simpson on Saturday between 7pm and Sunday at 4am.
A 2012 red Holden SS utility with a silver sports bar was also stolen from a Tomahawk Creek Road property at Simpson overnight on Wednesday last week.
A man in his late 30 has been arrested, charged with the theft of the $20,000 vehicle and appeared in the Colac Magistrates Court on Monday where he was further remanded in custody until October 23.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.