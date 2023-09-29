When it comes to football, it's always been black and white for Noorat's Eric Hansford, even down to his car.
The long-time Magpies supporter took his precious limited edition 2014 Collingwood Holden Commodore for a rare outing to Terang on Friday's Grand Final public holiday.
"It's done 11,000 kilometres. I hardly ever drive it. I put it in the shed with a cover over it. It's been washed more times than it's been driven," he said.
Mr Hansford is nervous about his team's chances on Saturday. "Brisbane has beaten us twice this year but I'm reasonably confident. I've been down a couple of times to see them play," he said.
"I just love the side and the way we play. I'm hopeful but it won't be easy."
Mr Hansford became a Collingwood supporter when he moved to Victoria as a six-year-old.
On his first day at school, he met a kid who asked who he barracked for. Without a team to support, he was told to barrack for the Magpies and that was that.
Mr Hansford has been a club member for 12 years and tries to go to Melbourne three or four times each year to watch them play.
He has been to five or six grand finals over the years witnessing the Magpies win in 1990 and 2010. As a youngster, he listened to them win in 1958.
In 2014, when he heard about the limited edition Collingwood car on a footy show, he headed to Callaghans in Warrnambool to enquire.
He walked right past it in the showroom at first but when he saw it he decided to buy it, setting him back about $40,000.
His car - number 131 of only 150 that were made - came with logo floor mats, a badge on the back and personalised Collingwood number plates that bear his initials and the year he was born.
"The idea was when they made them they didn't want to make them too conspicuous because of people keying your car," he said.
"Unless you look real closely, without those stickers, you just think it's another Holden.
But this year he added large Collingwood stickers to the car doors.
"It makes it more distinctive but I can't drive it to Melbourne because someone will key it," he said.
The car also came with a guernsey signed by former coach Nathan Buckely and players Scott Pendlebery and Steele Sidebottom.
"As part of a package with the car, they invited us down to Melbourne," Mr Hansford said.
He took his friend's two sons to the training session, and meal, that came with his purchase. "That was a great thrill," he said.
Mr Hansford lined up for 100 games with Noorat in the district league, and played in the 1971 grand final. "We had a spectacular year," he said.
"I still do the bar at Kolora-Noorat. I've been doing the bar for 30 years."
He has been active in the footy scene since moving to the area in 1971, and over the years has served on the committee and coached juniors.
