Lindsey Smith-trained Queen Air to contest 1800-metre race at Sandown

By Tim Auld
Updated September 29 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:05pm
Queen Air, pictured with stablehand Nyle Gurry in March 2023, will race at Sandown on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna.
PROMISING Warrnambool-trained mare Queen Air gets her chance to get back into the winners' stall at Sandown on Sunday, October 1, according to trainer Lindsey Smith.

