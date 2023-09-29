PROMISING Warrnambool-trained mare Queen Air gets her chance to get back into the winners' stall at Sandown on Sunday, October 1, according to trainer Lindsey Smith.
Queen Air, who will have top jockey Jamie Kah in the saddle, runs in a $130,000 restricted race over 1800 metres.
Smith said the lightly-raced four-year-old would appreciate the 1800 metres.
"Queen Air has had the two runs in this campaign over shorter distances," Smith told The Standard.
"She just needs more ground in her races to show her best.
"Queen Air was over-racing in her two runs in this campaign.
"I think the 1800 metres will be right up her alley at this time of her campaign.
"Jamie rode Queen Air last time and she said the mare was crying out for more ground - well, we get that on Sunday.
"We've been happy with her work at home since her last start at Moonee Valley."
Queen Air is a $13 chance in the early betting markets.
Underrated galloper Dashing makes his return to racing with Linda Meech on board for local trainer Aaron Purcell.
Purcell said Dashing had trialled up well going into Sunday's $130,000 race over 1400 metres.
"We're looking for a big campaign from Dashing," he said. "We've always had a good opinion of him.
"Dashing raced against some nice horses in black-type races in the autumn this year and in the spring last year.
"He's in very good order leading into Sunday's run. He's got good first-up form. I think he'll run well on the strength of his track work."
The early betting markets rate Dashing a $17 hope.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Symon Wilde, Maddie Raymond and Matthew Williams have runners on Sunday's eight-race program at Sandown.
Wilde saddles up Wishlor Lass while Raymond's runner is Earlswood. Williams accepted with Toregene.
