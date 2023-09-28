Clocks to be wound forward this Sunday

The daylight hours are about to get longer, with daylight saving time just around the corner.
Clocks will be turned forward one hour at 2am on Sunday, October .
Smartphones should automatically reset to the correct time, while clocks should be wound forward one hour.
Residents are also urged to change their smoke alarm batteries every time they adjust their clocks.
Clocks were first wound forward in 1942 to save on fuel during the First World War.
The cost saving measure was then abandoned in 1944, until it was adopted once again in Tasmania in 1967.
NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT followed suit in 1971, although Queenslanders discontinued the practice the following year.
