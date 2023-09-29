The flavours of south-east Asia are coming to Warrnambool's Liebig Street with restaurant chain Bami opening soon.
Warrnambool is the first Victorian location for the Vietnamese street food chain which has 11 stores in South Australia, including one in Mount Gambier.
Bami, which describes itself as a restaurant chain serving fast, fresh, and modern Vietnamese dishes, is due to open late October.
It will be located in the former Armadio boutique premises, which closed in May 2023 at the bottom end of Liebig Street.
Its arrival will add to the existing offering available at nearby Liebig Street restaurants which include Malaysian, Mexican, Thai, Sri Lankan, Chinese, Asian fusion, Italian and modern Australian cuisine.
Bami specialises in crafting signature Vietnamese street food dishes, such as Bami rolls (Banh Mi), buffalo rolls (cold rolls), Pho, hearty soups, savory stir-fried delicacies and an array of deep-fried dishes, among many others.
Bami originated from a group of friends who shared the same passion for making and serving their heritage food, who "endeavour to deliver vigorous, hearty flavours to those hungry for a taste of adventure".
"We strive to maintain the essence of Vietnamese cuisine while pushing boundaries," they said.
"This essence lies in the delicate equilibrium between meat and vegetables, spiciness and freshness, traditional Vietnamese flavours and the evolving preferences of the modern Australian palate.
"Above all, we prioritise the balance of nutrition, ensuring that our offerings cater to both taste and well-being."
