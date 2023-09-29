Family trips away usually included a stop at Boost Juice and now Brendan and Helen McKenzie are opening their own store in Warrnambool.
It's a switch in career for the father-of-three who has spent 26 years in the dairy manufacturing industry.
But starting his own business is something Mr McKenzie has been thinking about for a while.
About four years ago when he changed jobs he first started toying with the idea.
"I'd been looking around for different businesses for a while and about 12 months ago I saw the Boost opportunity come up," he said.
And about six months later he and wife Helen were approved as franchisees.
The timing was right to make a change, Mr McKenzie said.
"There's a real connection for us with the Boost brand. Our kids have grown up with it," he said.
"If we go to Melbourne, Geelong or Ballarat, we always get a Boost Juice. We've done that for probably the last 10 years," he said.
"The kids are excited to be on the other side of the counter."
Mrs McKenzie said Warrnambool was ready for a Boost Juice with the closest stores about two hours away.
"We really think it will be something that will be good for Warrnambool and good for Gateway Plaza," Mr McKenzie said.
"It's a brand that's well-known, it's bright, fun and energetic."
Mr McKenzie said it was another healthy alternative for people.
Boost Juice offers mainly smoothies and juices with boosters for added health benefits, he said.
The store will open on December 7, and recruiting will start late October for 10 to 15 positions in the lead up to the summer opening.
Expressions of interest can be forwarded to boostwarrnambool@gmail.com.
The store will be located outside Aldi in Gateway Plaza.
