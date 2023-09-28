The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

2023 Voice referendum explainer: How to vote and how it's decided

Jessica Howard
Anna McGuinness
By Jessica Howard, and Anna McGuinness
September 29 2023 - 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been 24 years since a referendum was held in Australia so for voters it's either going to be their first, or the first in a long time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.