Barbados cricketer Alex Browne will no doubt be a player who captivates and excites this summer.
He plays with flair, aggression and confidence and has the record to back it up.
The 31-year-old's passion for the sport has taken him across the globe - particularly in the United Kingdom - for years, and has become known as a prolific run-scorer and powerful boundary hitter at club level.
Now the powerful batting all-rounder has landed in Warrnambool as the overseas import for the Purnim-based Northern Raiders in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's division one competition.
It's been an active off-season for the Raiders who have been on a recruiting drive as they look to build on a promising 2022-23 season.
"I'm really eager to start the tournament this year," Browne told The Standard at the club's training session on Thursday, September 28.
"For myself I'd like to try and score in excess of 800 runs and take 20, 30 wickets.
"But outside of that I just want to contribute to team success and help the young players hold their own and hopefully impart some knowledge.
"I want to win one of two trophies, whether it's the Twenty20 or the league.
"They (the Raiders) were close last year, I followed them closely."
Browne's cricket pedigree is strong having grown up surrounded by his heroes.
His dad, Courtney played 20 Test matches for the West Indies while he has brushed shoulders with some of the most legendary figures in arguably the greatest team to ever play the game.
He said he was inspired as a youngster by those figures to pursue the game and loved travelling and experiencing different conditions and countries.
"I've been around most of the legends of Barbados cricket, I know a few of them from other Caribbean territories as well," he said.
"I know Brian (Lara), I've met Viv Richards, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, I've met them all so cricket's been in my blood for most of my life.
"I've probably played the last 20 summers or so and everywhere too (around the world). I try to move around as much as I can."
Browne currently plays for Maple in Barbados, the home of current Test bowler Kemar Roach, but has playing experience on Australian shores.
He described individual success in Australia as the "pinnacle" for any professional.
"The conditions are different in Australia than in the UK for example," he said.
"I think if you can score a hundred in Australia it's a proper hundred because the grounds are massive.
"Regardless of the level you play, it doesn't really matter. I rate Australia so highly. For the pros it's the pinnacle. If you can come here and score hundreds in whatever division it's very good."
The entertaining batter featured in the strong Mornington Peninsula competition last season, playing a handful of matches for Sorrento and then Red Hill, where he scored a blistering 113 from 91 balls in the association's top-flight.
He was also a guest player in the Northern Raiders' Sunday Super Smash where he captured the club's attention and saw first-hand the talent within the association, highlighting the likes of Russells Creek's Cameron Williams and Mortlake's Todd Lamont as players who he was particularly impressed with.
"I really enjoyed playing that and look forward to doing that again," he said.
"It was a fantastic tournament to be a part of."
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one season begins on Saturday, October 7 with the Raiders to play Dennington at home.
