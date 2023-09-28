The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Build Aware workplace safety blitz stings Warrnambool sites

JG
By Jessica Greenan
September 29 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dozens of workplaces in Warrnambool have been stung in a week-long safety blitz.
Dozens of workplaces in Warrnambool have been stung in a week-long safety blitz.

Dozens of construction sites in Warrnambool have been stung in a week-long safety blitz.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.