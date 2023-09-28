Dozens of construction sites in Warrnambool have been stung in a week-long safety blitz.
Four Victorian regulators partnered to carry out hundreds of construction safety and compliance inspections from September 4 to 8 as part of the Build Aware initiative.
WorkSafe inspectors issued 24 improvement notices and identified a further 25 safety issues which were fixed on the spot.
Those issues included a lack of secondary guarding for elevated work platforms, unsafe or incomplete scaffolds and inadequate electrical testing and tagging.
WorkSafe director of construction and earth resources Matt Wielgosz said something had to change.
"It is really encouraging to know that so many employers are eager to refresh their knowledge on workplace health and safety requirements, but there is clearly more that needs to be done," he said.
"WorkSafe inspectors will continue to work with employers and workers in the construction industry to ensure they're prioritising safety and are receiving the latest guidance and advice."
Meanwhile, inspectors from the Environmental Protection Authority attended commercial projects and 10 residential construction sites, prompting 16 cases of compliance advice being issued about litter and sediment.
But the Victorian Building Authority conducted the most inspections at nearly 100, discovering various sites had non-compliant building or plumbing work.
Some of the non-compliance issues related to timber framing, masonry work which lacked reinforcement, box gutters and gas multi-layer piping installations.
Inspectors also identified issues with firefighting equipment.
Energy Safe focused on educating electrical and plumbing apprentices about safety and legislative requirements. Chief executive officer Leanne Hughson said some workers were unaware of their duties.
"While I am pleased with the levels of compliance found on the sites Build Aware visited in the south-west, it is concerning that some electrical workers are not aware of their responsibilities," she said.
"Energy Safe will continue working with our stakeholders and industry to ensure electrical workers understand what is expected from them."
